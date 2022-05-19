 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after crash on University Parkway; three other people are injured

A Winston-Salem man suffered fatal injuries and three other people were hurt Wednesday in a traffic crash in the 3100 block of University Parkway near North Cherry Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the scene about 3:10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that J. Inocente Alvarado Velazquez, 66, of Olde Village Lane was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder north on University Parkway.

John Edward Lauer, 64, also was driving a 2016 Hyundai Tucson north on the street, police said. Velazquez’s vehicle then hit the back of Lauer’s vehicle.

As a result, Velazquez’s vehicle ran off the road to the right, police said. Velazquez, two juvenile passengers in his vehicle and Lauer were all taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

Velazquez was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital, police said.

Velazquez’s death is Winston-Salem’s seventh traffic fatality this year, as compared to 11 during the same period in 2021, police said.

Speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

