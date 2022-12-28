Man dies from injuries suffered when his moped was hit by a tractor-trailer in Winston-Salem.

A Winston-Salem man who was injured in a June traffic crash died Sunday at a local hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police identified the man as Michael Curtis Werts, 41, of Konnoak Drive. Werts' family members have been notified of his death.

Officer responded at 7:22 a.m. June 16 to a reported vehicle collision at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue, police aid.

Investigators determined that a tractor-trailer driven by Pearless Lee Speller, 26, of Windsor was traveling east on 27th Street when it failed to stop at a red traffic light, police said. The tractor trailer then collided with a moped driven by Werts.

Werts was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Werts' death is the city's 22nd traffic fatality so far this year, as compared to 30 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.