Man jumps off Salem Parkway bridge onto Miller Street, is in critical condition

A man jumped from a Salem Parkway bridge onto Miller Street below on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Lt. D.R. Battjes of the Winston-Salem Police Department described the incident as a suicide attempt by a 20-year-old man, whose name was not released.

The man jumped off the bridge around 5:14 p.m.

The young man survived the fall, but Battjes said he was in critical condition.

A woman driving south on Miller Street didn’t see the man jump but approached the spot shortly afterward and saw people getting out of their cars on the street ahead to give assistance.

Haley Kirse, the driver, said she pulled off Miller Street, jumped out of her car and ran toward the base of the bridge to see if she could help.

Kirse saw people who had stopped their cars on the bridge looking to where the man had jumped.

Kirse said a man who had a stethoscope and who may have been a doctor was rendering aid to the man.

Krise said the man was on the asphalt and not moving, but she didn’t know the extent of his injuries and he was quickly taken by an ambulance for treatment.

Traffic temporarily backed up on Miller Street, which was closed off and crowded with emergency vehicles flashing their lights.

The bridge is within sight of Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Miller Street was reopened around 5:45 p.m.