Man rescued after fall at Boone Cave Park

A man was rescued on Monday after a fall at Boone’s Cave Park near Lexington, according to Davidson County Emergency Services.

The man was walking on a closed trail headed to his favorite fishing spot when his foot slipped off the trail, and he fell and injured his other leg.

He was partially on the trail and partially on an embankment that goes down toward the water.

He called 911 from his own cell phone, and EMS workers found him.

The man had to be carried 75 yards in a basket, then put on a four-wheel-drive Gator and driven another half-mile to parking lot where he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The entire rescue from finding him to putting him in an ambulance took over an hour.

The man's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

