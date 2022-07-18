 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man struck and killed by train in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE — A man was hit by an Amtrak train and killed just south of Thomasville on Monday, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

The station said the N.C. Highway Patrol identified the man as Joseph Craig Stone, 34, of Thomasville. Stone was hit and killed at milepost 309.5 on the Norfolk Southern line.

Amtrak officials told WGHP that the train was traveling from Charlotte to New York when the death occurred about 8:10 a.m. There were no injuries to passengers and crew members.

Amtrak officials said the incident is a reminder of the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.

