Mother, child die in crash involving log truck in Surry County

A mother and her 5-year-old son died Wednesday morning in a traffic crash involving a log truck in Surry County, authorities said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 601 near Chandler Road in Surry County, according to WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

April Hill, 42, of Dobson, and her son died in the crash, Hill’s family told FOX8.

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of timber overturned on its side and lost part of its load after going through a curve, the television station reported.

The timber then apparently hit Hill's vehicle, which went down an embankment, the highway patrol told FOX8.

Charges are pending as a result of the crash, the television station reported.