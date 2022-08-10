 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mother, child die in crash involving log truck in Surry County

  • 0

A mother and her 5-year-old son died Wednesday morning in a traffic crash involving a log truck in Surry County, authorities said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 601 near Chandler Road in Surry County, according to WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

April Hill, 42, of Dobson, and her son died in the crash, Hill’s family told FOX8.

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of timber overturned on its side and lost part of its load after going through a curve, the television station reported.

The timber then apparently hit Hill's vehicle, which went down an embankment, the highway patrol told FOX8.

Charges are pending as a result of the crash, the television station reported.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This wearable human-machine interface could be the future of devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert