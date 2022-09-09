 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in collision with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Forsyth County.

A motorcycle driver was seriously injured Thursday in a collision with an SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in southern Forsyth County, authorities said Friday.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded at 5:21 p.m. to the collision, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the highway patrol.

A Honda CRV was traveling on Fishel Road and failed to yield to a motorcycle traveling north on Peters Creek Parkway, which is N.C. 150, Moultrie said.

The motorcycle struck the side of the SUV, and Dakota Ray Martin, 23, was thrown off, according to WGHP/FOX8 the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Martin sustained serious injuries and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Moultrie said.

Rakesh Kapoor, 64, who lives in Alabama, was driving the SUV with a passenger, Moultrie said. Kapoor and the passenger, a child, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the television station reported.

Kapoor was cited with failure to yield, Moultrie said.

