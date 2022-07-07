 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Multiple pedestrians' involved in accident with vehicle at start of Grandfather Mountain footrace

  • Updated
  • 0
Bear Race Vehicle Accident

Motorists drive through the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. 105 on Thursday in Linville. “The Bear" footrace on Grandfather Mountain was canceled following an accident involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians around 7 p.m.

 Abigail Pittman, Journal

LINVILLE — An accident involving a vehicle and "multiple pedestrians" forced the cancellation of “The Bear" footrace on Grandfather Mountain Thursday evening.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

“The Bear” is a part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. The five-mile footrace starts in Linville and ends at the top of Grandfather Mountain.

The accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. 105 just before the race was set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.

The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games activities set for Friday through Sunday will go on as previously planned.

