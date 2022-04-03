 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

New Walkertown Road reopen, Winston-Salem police say. North Patterson Avenue remains closed.

  • Updated
  • 0

One of two roads that were shut down due to traffic accidents is now open.

City officials said the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road between Waterworks Road and Bowen Boulevard is now open. WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal’s news gathering partner, reported that the accident that prompted the road closure involved injuries to a pedestrian. Winston-Salem police have not provided any additional information about what happened.

All lanes in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue from 24th Street to North Glenn Avenue remain closed because of a vehicle accident investigation and downed power lines, city officials said. City officials have not released any additional details about what happened.

