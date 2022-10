The Avery County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell to his death Sunday at Grandfather Mountain.

Todd A. Buckman, 53, formerly of Troy, N.H., was at one of the nature's park's overlooks when he accidentally fell around 10 a.m., Sheriff Mike Henley said Monday.

Search and rescue crews found Buckman at the base of a cliff.

Henley said the overlook was not near the area around the swinging bridge, which draws a steady stream of visitors.