A 64-year-old man was pulled from a house that burned on Germanton Road Tuesday morning and pronounced dead by emergency responders who attempted to revive him outside his house, authorities said.

Firefighters removed Wade Thomas Spencer from his house at 4723 Germanton Road, Battalion Chief Andrew Gray of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said. The fire started around 7 a.m. Firefighters on arrival said it appeared to be an attic fire with smoke pouring from the roof.

“There was a lot of smoke,” next-door neighbor Sean Bowles said. Bowles said people passing by on Germanton Road noticed smoke coming from the house and pounded on his door to let him know the house beside his was on fire.

Bowles said it appeared that firefighters were having a hard time making their way into the house from the front, so they came around to the back of the house. Bowles said he watched as firefighters made entry.

“They brought him out of the back window,” Bowles said. “They busted the window in, and then a few minutes went by, and they were pulling him out and they were doing CPR. I hate it for him.”

Bowles said one of his main concerns was whether the fire might spread to his house also, but he said his property was unaffected by the fire.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was undetermined, and that it was too early in their investigation to say whether foul play might be involved.

Bowles said Spencer lived by himself in the house and was a collector of items, some of which he stored in his yard.

Gray confirmed that firefighters encountered a lot of furniture and other items in the front of the house that hampered their entry and made them move crews to the back side of the house to get inside.

Germanton Road was closed for several hours near the Cherry Street intersection while firefighters put out the fire and began investigating.