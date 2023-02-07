A man was killed in a fire in the 4700 block of Germanton Road early Tuesday morning.

The fire at 4732 Germanton Road was reported about 7 a.m.

The body of Wade Thomas Spencer, 64, was found in the house by firefighters.

Fire investigators and the Winston-Salem Police Department are trying to determine the cause of the fire. Police said it was too early to tell if foul play was involved.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said on Twitter that there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

Germanton Road is closed from Cherry Street to U.S. 52. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes through the area.

Story will be updated.