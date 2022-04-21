 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overturned cattle truck, loose animals shut down U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

cattle truck

Loose livestock on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem early Thursday morning

 City of Winston-Salem photo

A cattle truck overturned early Thursday morning, leaving approximately 10 of the animals loose and shutting down the highway, police said in a tweet shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The tweet advised people to call 911 if they see cattle roaming.

N.C. DOT said U.S. 52 near Interstate 40 is closed and is expected to remain that way until nearly noon.

