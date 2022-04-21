Overturned cattle truck, loose animals shut down U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

A cattle truck overturned early Thursday morning, leaving approximately 10 of the animals loose and shutting down the highway, police said in a tweet shortly before 5:30 a.m.
The tweet advised people to call 911 if they see cattle roaming.
N.C. DOT said U.S. 52 near Interstate 40 is closed and is expected to remain that way until nearly noon.
INCIDENT ALERT - Due to an overturned tractor trailer NB 52 at I-40 is shut down. The tractor trailer was carrying cattle and approximately 10 are loose. IF YOU SEE CATTLE ROAMING PLEASE CALL 911! #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/qZfeDT9sBc— City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) April 21, 2022