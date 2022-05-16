Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down ramp onto I-40 in Winston-Salem

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down the ramp to westbound Interstate 40 from northbound I-74/U.S. 311, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The tractor-trailer, which was carrying non-hazardous cargo, overturned in the curve. No one was injured, police said.

Winston-Salem police said shortly after 4:30 p.m. that the ramp will be closed for the next several hours, including during rush hour, while the investigation and clean-up are completed.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.