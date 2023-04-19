A patient at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist died after an accident last Friday involving one of the valet golf carts the hospital uses to take patients and visitors back and forth between the parking decks and the hospital building, officials said.

Three people were treated by hospital medical teams as a result of the accident, the hospital said, but despite lifesaving efforts by emergency medicine and trauma teams, one patient died.

The hospital did not say whether the person that died or those who were injured were riding on the golf cart when the accident occurred. The hospital did not release any names, nor did officials specify the age or gender of those affected by the accident.

The hospital did say that the other two people injured in the accident were treated and released.

"We have reached out to the family to express our deepest condolences," hospital officials said. "While we have every indication this was a tragic accident, we are conducting a thorough investigation to learn exactly how this occurred and, most importantly, to ensure that an event such as this does not happen again."