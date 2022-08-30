 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrol car collides with concrete truck, injuring Lexington officer

A Lexington police officer was injured Tuesday after his patrol car collided with a truck carrying concrete on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in that Triad city, authorities said.

Officer Andy Craven was driving east on King Boulevard when he saw a car traveling west on the same road and apparently speeding, the City of Lexington said in a statement. Craven then activated his emergency lights and other equipment and attempted to turn around to stop the vehicle that was speeding.

Craven's patrol car turned in front of a truck, which was carrying concrete, the city said. Craven received minor injuries, and the truck's driver wasn't injured.

The truck is owned by Gobble Concrete of Lexington, the city said.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the incident.

