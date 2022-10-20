Pedestrian struck, killed on US 52, Winston-Salem police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on southbound U.S. 52 near Germanton Road, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 12:15 a.m. to the accident, where a male pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 when he was struck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said in the news release. No charges have been filed as of this morning.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the pedestrian and notify next of kin.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed for approximately 6 hours.

This is the 17th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 24 at the same time in 2021, police said in the news release.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.