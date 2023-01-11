 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pedestrian struck on South Stratford Road near Hanes Mall

  • 0

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on South Stratford Road near Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem police reported.

Police said Daniel Zachary Simmons, 30, who lives in the town of Wake Forest, was trying to cross Stratford Road around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck.

Simmons was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Simmons remained on the scene and was cooperative with police, authorities said. Police did not release the driver's name, but said no charges have been filed. Police did say their investigation remains open.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert