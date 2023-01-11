Pedestrian struck on South Stratford Road near Hanes Mall

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on South Stratford Road near Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem police reported.

Police said Daniel Zachary Simmons, 30, who lives in the town of Wake Forest, was trying to cross Stratford Road around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck.

Simmons was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Simmons remained on the scene and was cooperative with police, authorities said. Police did not release the driver's name, but said no charges have been filed. Police did say their investigation remains open.