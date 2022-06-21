 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police close ramp from U.S. 311 North to I-40 West after a tractor-railer overturns on the ramp

Winston-Salem police have temporarily closed the ramp from U.S. 311 North to Interstate 40 West after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday on the ramp, authorities said.

The wreck happened about 7:50 p.m., police Lt. R.T. Phillips said. The driver wasn't injured, and he refused medical attention at the scene, Phillips said.

Immediately after the incident, traffic slowed on the ramp until officers closed it, Phillips said.

Traffic is being diverted onto I-40 East, police said.

The tractor-trailer was carrying a load of plastic, which is non-hazardous, Phillips said. 

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel, police said. 

