Police ID man killed in head-on collision in Kernersville on Tuesday.

Kernersville police have identified a man killed Tuesday in a head-on collision.
Jack Cody Robbins, 32, was killed and the driver of the other car was injured in the wreck, which occurred about 7:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of Shields Road, police said.
Robbins died at the scene, police said.
The other driver was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police didn't identify the injured driver.
Robbins’s death is Kernersville's second traffic fatality this year, police said.
