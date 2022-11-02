 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID man killed in head-on collision in Kernersville on Tuesday.

Kernersville police have identified a man killed Tuesday in a head-on collision.

Jack Cody Robbins, 32, was killed and the driver of the other car was injured in the wreck, which occurred about 7:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of Shields Road, police said.

Robbins died at the scene, police said.

The other driver was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police didn't identify the injured driver.

Robbins’s death is Kernersville's second traffic fatality this year, police said.

