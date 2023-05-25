Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

UPDATE: Julian Papp has been located in Burlington and is in good health, police said.

Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing 87-year-old man.

Julian Papp has Alzheimer's disease, police said, and was last seen at the Lowes Home Improvement store at 935 Hanes Mall Blvd.

Papp is white and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs about 180 pounds and has short gray hair. He was late seen wearing a green polo shirt with a stripe across the chest and white pants.

A Silver Alert has also been issued for Papp.

According to the that alert, Papp walked away from his wife in the store, then walked to the parking lot where he found a blue 2016 Honda Pilot with the keys inside. Papp got into the car and drove away.

The tag number for the Pilot is HKN-6321.

Anyone who sees Papp or the car should call police at 336-773-7700.