Recycling Center in Kernersville is closed because of traffic crash

Forsyth County's Recycling Center at 445 Lindsay St. in Kernersville will be closed until further notice, authorities said Thursday.

A vehicle crash Tuesday damaged the shelter at the center, Forsyth County said in a statement. It will be necessary for the center to remain closed until repairs are completed.

The county's two other recycling centers at 325 W. Hanes Road in Winston-Salem and 6328 Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown will continue operating on their normal schedules.

For information on their operating hours, visit http://forsyth.cc/EAP/Recycling.aspx.

