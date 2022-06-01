Rescue squad searches for juvenile swimmer in Belews Lake in Stokes County

The Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad is searching for a juvenile swimmer at Belews Lake in Stokes County, authorities said.
The search began about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
A command site was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp in Walnut Cove, the television station reported.
No further details were immediately available.
336-727-7299
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today