Rescue squad searches for juvenile swimmer in Belews Lake in Stokes County

The Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad is searching for a juvenile swimmer at Belews Lake in Stokes County, authorities said.

The search began about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

A command site was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp in Walnut Cove, the television station reported.

No further details were immediately available.

