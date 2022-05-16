 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road reopens after overturned tractor-trailer shut down ramp onto I-40 in Winston-Salem

A tractor-trailer carrying non-hazardous cargo overturned Monday afternoon, shutting down the ramp onto Interstate 40 from U.S. 311 and I-74. The ramp was expected to remain closed for several hours, police said around 4:30 p.m.

A tractor-trailer flipped over on the ramp leading from Interstate 74 to I-40 west on Monday, causing no injuries but blocking the ramp and forcing a traffic diversion.

The tractor-trailer overturned in the curve of the ramp, which forms the only direct connection for westbound traffic on I-74 to continue west on I-40. The wreck occurred around 4:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the wreck. Police said the truck was not carrying hazardous cargo.

Highway officials advised westbound motorists to exit I-74 west at Union Cross Road and get on I-40 west from Union Cross Road.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. that the road had reopened for travel.

