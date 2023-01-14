Robinhood Road partially closed because of a damaged Duke Energy power pole

Winston-Salem police have closed the 4300 block of Robinhood Road at Robinwood Circle because of a damaged power pole, authorities said Saturday.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time until the pole is fixed, police said. A Duke Energy crew is at the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes of travel when possible, police said.

As of 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Duke Energy reported 69 power outages among its customers in western Winston-Salem, according to the company's website.