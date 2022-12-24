Search continues for a missing kayaker at Belews Lake

Authorities continued Saturday their search to find a kayaker who went missing at Belews Lake early Friday.

The Stokes County Emergency Management used a boat equipped with sonar to search for the kayaker, said Sgt. D.J. Woods of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

In addition, the Wake Forest Fire Department brought a boat equipped with sonar and underwater radar from Wake County to help in the search, Woods said.

The kayaker hadn’t been found by midday Saturday. Authorities describe as a recovery effort rather than a rescue.

Searchers have been working from the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Pine Hall Road in Stokes County, Woods said. The kayaker was apparently not wearing a life jacket.

The kayaker, who authorities said was in his 30s, went to the lake to hunt ducks.

The men were in separate kayaks. The missing man's kayak appeared to be either riding low in the water or taking on water, the friend told authorities.

"He said his buddy never gave him a distress signal, but he noticed he was sitting down in the water," Woods said. "We have a last-known point they are kind of looking in."

Woods said he talked Friday with family members of the missing man, and they asked that his name not be released.

Woods couldn't be reached later on Saturday to comment on whether the search will continue Sunday.