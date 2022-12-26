Search for missing kayaker will resume today at Belews Lake

The search for a kayaker who went missing on Belews Lake on Friday will resume on Monday, officials said, in what is described as a recovery effort to find the man's body.

No searches were carried out on Christmas Day, but Sgt. D.J. Woods of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed that items belonging to the missing man, including a kayak seat and a gun case, had been found earlier by searchers.

The missing man and a friend, both in their 30s, had ridden together to the lake before sunrise on Friday to go duck hunting. Each man was in an individual kayak.

The friend at one point saw that the missing man's kayak appeared to be either riding low in the water or taking on water as the two men paddled on the lake, officials said.

The search has been made difficult by winds and sub-freezing temperatures.

Stokes County Emergency Management used a boat equipped with sonar to search for the kayaker on Saturday, and the Wake Forest Fire Department brought a boat equipped with sonar and underwater radar from Wake County to help in the search.

Searchers have been working from the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Pine Hall Road in Stokes County, Woods said. The kayaker was apparently not wearing a life jacket.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing kayaker.