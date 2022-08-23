Silver Alert issue for missing Winston-Salem man

Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 20-year-old man.

Brandon Denard Crosby, who police say has a cognitive disorder, was last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday at 1734 Burton St.

Crosby is Black with medium-length hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black toboggan, blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black/yellow shoes, and a camouflage backpack.

The Silver Alert notification system has been activated for Crosby.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.