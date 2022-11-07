Six-vehicle wreck closes part of U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

A six-vehicle crash has closed the inside lane of U.S. 52 south and all of U.S. 52 north between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road, Winston-Salem police said Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred between the Germanton Road and Patterson Avenue exits, near the place where U.S. 52 crosses over Motor Road.

By 3:30 pm, wrecker crews were righting a big dump truck that flipped over on the median.

Traffic was reduced to a trickle southbound at the scene of the wreck. Winston-Salem police ask drivers to find alternate routes.