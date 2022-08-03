Small plane crash lands at Smith Reynolds Airport.

A small plane crash landed at Smith Reynolds Airport shortly after noon Wednesday.

Reports indicate one person was on the plane, which was sitting on the runway with its nose touching the tarmac

Multiple Winston-Salem fire engines were on the scene and police had access to the airport blocked.

At 12:05 p.m., a Cessna 310 had problems with landing gear and landed at Smith Reynolds, Mark Davidson, the airport's director, told the Journal.

When it landed, the front landing gear collapsed, Davidson said.

Davidson said the pilot, whom he declined to name, wasn't injured.

The plane belongs to Bruce D. Huibregtse, according to FAA documents. A call to Huibregtse wasn't immediately returned.

The runway will be closed for a few more hours, Davidson said.