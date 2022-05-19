 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stretch of University Parkway closed following multi-vehicle crash with multiple injuries

Winston-Salem police are blocking northbound University Parkway at Cherry Street following a crash involving multiple vehicles, authorities said.

Traffic is being directed onto Cherry Street northbound, police said. University Parkway southbound is down to one lane of traffic.

Officers were dispatched to University Parkway and Cherry Street near Reynolds Boulevard, police said. Officers and emergency medical technicians found people with multiple injuries.

The injured people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident, police said.

"We are still in early stages of this investigation, and no further information can be released at this time," police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes, police said.

