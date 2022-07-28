Stretch of University Parkway shut down due to gas leak

A northbound lane of University Parkway is shut down because of a gas leak, according to a Tweet from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The gas leak is near Target on University.
The fire department is waiting for Piedmont Natural Gas to arrive to address the leak, and the shutdown has caused major congestion, officials said.
