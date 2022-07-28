 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Stretch of University Parkway shut down due to gas leak

  • 0

A northbound lane of University Parkway is shut down because of a gas leak, according to a Tweet from the Winston-Salem Fire Department. 

The gas leak is near Target on University.

The fire department is waiting for Piedmont Natural Gas to arrive to address the leak, and the shutdown has caused major congestion, officials said.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House offers Russia a deal to release basketball star Brittney Griner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert