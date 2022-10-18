Students escape injury in school bus crash in Winston-Salem. 2 drivers were treated at scene.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries Tuesday when a pickup collided with a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said. No students were reported injured.

Winston-Salem police responded to that location at 3:16 p.m., police said.

Investigators determined that the driver of the pickup truck attempted to make a right turn from the far left lane on Reynolda Road and crossed the path of the school bus, which was traveling in the right lane, police said.

The pickup then struck the school bus, which was carrying five children, police said. The students were from Old Town Elementary School, school officials said.

The bus driver and the pickup's driver were both treated at the scene by Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians.

School administrators worked with first responders to identify the students and reunite them with their parents, police said.

The school bus had minor damage, police said.

