SUV and Forsyth sheriff's department patrol car collide in Winston-Salem

An SUV and a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy's patrol car collided Wednesday in downtown Winston-Salem.

Miguel Gonzalez of Kernersville said he was driving a black 2004 Volkswagen SUV north on Main Street about 4 p.m. when the collision happened at the Third Street intersection.

"I went through a red light and didn't see him," Gonzalez said. "I got out and checked on the (sheriff's deputy)."

Gonzalez said that the deputy appeared to have a minor injury, but another sheriff's deputy said that the deputy wasn't seriously injured.

Neither Gonzalez nor his female passenger was injured in the crash, he said.

Gonzalez said he received a citation for running a red light.

Both vehicles were damaged in the crash. Two tow trucks removed the vehicles from the scene.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the crash.