LEXINGTON — A 17-year-old operating a motorcycle on Linwood-Southmont Road was killed on Friday in a collision with a pickup truck, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

The station reported that the N.C. Highway Patrol identified the teen as Austin Gaither. Reports showed that Gaither was traveling south on Linwood-Southmont Road when a northbound pickup truck tried to pass another vehicle and collided with the motorcycle in a head-on wreck.

Reports showed the motorcycle caught on fire after the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck, Byron Hyde, 27, was charged with felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired.