The remains of a Winston-Salem man missing since 2018 have been found in Macon County, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, authorities said.

Christopher Peter Sexton, 53, was initially reported missing in March 2018, Winston-Salem police said at the time. On April 23 at that year, Sexton's vehicle was found in the Tellico Gap area of Western North Carolina. At that time, evidence suggested that Sexton had been on the Appalachian Trail.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons had issued a Silver Alert for Sexton, who suffered from cognitive disorders, police said.

On Nov. 29 of this year, Macon County sheriff's deputies contacted the Winston-Salem police to inform them that a hunter found human remains in the Nantahala National Forest. The Macon deputies believed those remains could have been Christopher Sexton, Winston-Salem police said.

Authorities confirmed through dental records that the remains were those of Christopher Sexton, police said.

Sexton's family has been notified, and the Winston-Salem Police Department has closed its missing person case regarding Sexton.

Sexton was last seen about 6 p.m. on March 13, 2018 in the 4100 block of Hunt Club Road in Winston-Salem, police said.