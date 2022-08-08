 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three on boat in Davidson County injured in collision with another boat

Thee people riding on a pontoon boat on high Rock Lake were injured Saturday afternoon in a collision with another boat, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

WGHP said the Davidson County Rescue Squad was called out to High Rock Campground around 1:22 p.m. after callers reported that a bass boat had collided with the pontoon boat just off the shore of the campground.

Two people on the pontoon boat, Ronald Carrick and Vicki Norman, were thrown from the boat, and a third passenger, Jane Carrick, was pinned to a rail. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The two people on the bass boat, identified as Adam Walker and his juvenile son, were not injured. WGHP said that two of the pontoon boat passengers were treated and released, but that the third, Norman, received a broken pelvis and a spinal injury and remained hospitalized.

WGHP said no citations had been made and that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision. The boats were not seized and will be returned to their owners.

