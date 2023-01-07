Three people, including a first grader and a seventh grader, die in Davidson County crash

Three people, including two students in Davidson County Schools, died in a traffic crash in the county on Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened on N.C. 109, about 20 miles south of Thomasville, the television station reported.

A Toyota 4 Runner SUV was traveling south on the highway while a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling north , the N.C. Highway Patrol told the television station.

The Toyota SUV traveled left of center and collided head-on with the Chrysler passenger car and then struck the Chevrolet SUV, the television station reported.

After the impact, the Toyota SUV went off the road onto the west shoulder. The Chrysler passenger car went off the road on the right, overturned and caught fire, the television station reported.

The Chevrolet SUV also went off the road and came to rest on the east shoulder.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist with serious injuries, the television station reported.

The three people in the Chrysler passenger car suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, the television station reported.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet SUV were taken to Thomasville Hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, the television station reported.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Emily Lipe, the superintendent of Davidson County Schools, has confirmed that two students in the school district died in the crash. Lipe didn't identify the victims.

"It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the loss of two of our students, a first grader from Silver Valley Elementary (School) and a seventh grader from South Davidson (Middle and High School), who were involved in a tragic car accident on (Highway) 109 last night," Lipe said.

"Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy," Lipe said. "Additional personnel will be on site at both schools on Monday to provide emotional support."