Traffic lights out at major intersections in Winston-Salem. Tree-cutting left more than 16,000 in the dark, Duke Energy said.

A power outage affecting large swaths of the south and southwest parts of Winston-Salem had traffic lights out at a number of major intersections, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The initial outages were caused by a tree that hit a power line after it was cut down by a construction crew, said Jeff Brooks, a Duke Energy spokesman.

A Duke Energy crew removed the tree and restored the power to most of the company's affected customers, Brooks said.

More than 500 Duke Energy customers were without power as of 1 p.m. Tuesday in Forsyth County, according to the company’s website. That number had fallen from over 16,000 reported outages at 12:15 p.m.

Police are reminding drivers that an intersection where the light is not working should be treated like a four-way (or all-way) stop sign. Every driver approaching the light should come to a complete stop and proceed only when it’s their turn to do so.

The first vehicle to reach the intersection should move forward first. If two vehicles reach the intersection at the same time, the driver on the right goes first.

Duke Energy and City Link say it could be several hours before electricity is restored to the affected areas.