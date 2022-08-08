Tree downs power lines, closes road near Shattalon Drive, Bethania Station

A falling tree knocked down power lines along Shattalon Drive and Bethania Station Road on Monday afternoon. It closed roads in the area, according to Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.
It wasn't immediately clear what sections were closed or when they will reopen to traffic.
336-727-7326
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Hewlett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today