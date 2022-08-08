 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tree downs power lines, closes road near Shattalon Drive, Bethania Station

  • 0

A falling tree knocked down power lines along Shattalon Drive and Bethania Station Road on Monday afternoon. It closed roads in the area, according to Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

It wasn't immediately clear what sections were closed or when they will reopen to traffic.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Utah man charged after starting a wildfire while trying to kill a spider with a lighter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert