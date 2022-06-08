Troopers ID motorcyclist killed on US 421 near Lewisville

An Alamance County man died Saturday after his motorcycle struck a guardrail on U.S. 421 North near Lewisville, authorities said Wednesday.

Boris Patricio Gomez, 52, of Graham was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson north on the highway at 85 mph shortly after 6 p.m., the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The impact threw Gomez from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left the road to the left and struck the guardrail, troopers said.

Forsyth County emergency medical technicians pronounced Gomez dead at the scene. The highway's speed limit is 65 mph in northern Forsyth County.

The crash happened at mile marker 242 on U.S. 421 near South Peace Haven Road, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The highway's northbound lanes near that location were closed for about 2 1/2 hours, the DOT said.

