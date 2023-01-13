Truck driver involved in a crash with Yadkin County school bus is facing charges

The driver of a box truck that collided Tuesday with a Yadkin County school bus carrying 11 students is facing charges in the incident, authorities said Friday.

Sylvia Marie Grice, 53, of Thomasville is charged with a stop light violation and an unsafe movement violation, Yadkinville police said.

Grice is scheduled to appear March 31 in Yadkin District Court.

The school bus collided with the box truck near the intersection of U.S. 601 and North Lee Avenue, police said. The bus driver sustained a minor injury, but no students were injured.

The incident happened about 8 a.m., with the impact causing the bus driver to lose control of the bus, police said.

The bus then struck a parked and unoccupied food truck, police said. The food truck was pushed into an unoccupied building.

The bus came to rest against an unoccupied apartment building, police said. Grice wasn't injured.

The bus driver suffered cuts and scraps to his hand, and was treated at the scene by Yadkin County emergency medical technicians, said Todd Martin, the superintendent of the Yadkin County Schools.

The bus was taking 11 students to Yadkin Early College, Martin said. Another school bus came to the scene and took the students to the school.

Martin declined to identify the bus driver.