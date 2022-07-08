Truck overturns on I-40 near I-74 in Winston-Salem.

Authorities hope to soon reopen a section of Interstate 40 after a truck overturned.
The wreck occurred about 8:40 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-40, near the Interstate 74 interchange.
Story will be updated.
336-727-7369
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today