Truck overturns on I-40 near I-74 in Winston-Salem.

Truck overturns

A truck overturned on Interstate 40, blocking the eastbound lanes near Interstate 74. 

Authorities hope to soon reopen a section of Interstate 40 after a truck overturned.

The wreck occurred about 8:40 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-40, near the Interstate 74 interchange. 

Story will be updated.

