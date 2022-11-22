TV meteorologist with Triad ties dies along with pilot in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH — A helicopter pilot and a television meteorologist with ties to the Triad died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along Interstate 77 in Charlotte, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

Meteorologist Jason Myers of WBTV in Charlotte and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who’d been reporting on the crash live from the station’s studio.

Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues while providing updates during a broadcast that carried on uninterrupted for hours. They included witness reports that Tayag prevented the helicopter from crashing onto I-77 during a busy week of holiday travel.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed shortly after noon local time with two people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The Mecklenburg County EMS Agency said the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Myers was raised in North Carolina’s Union and Catawba counties and worked in the city of Raleigh, and in Texas and Virginia before returning to the Charlotte area where he grew up, WBTV said. He and his wife Jillian have four children.

Van Denton, the chief meteorologist at WGHP/FOX8, said Tuesday that he met Myers when Myers was in high school. Myers worked as an intern at FOX8 while Myers was a student at N.C. State University, Denton said.

“He was a great young man and loved his family,” Denton said of Myers.

After his internship, Myers landed his first TV job in Richmond, Va., and then moved onto the chief meteorologist position for ABC 36 in Lexington, Ky., Denton said.

Myers joined the weather team at WBTV in Charlotte 2½ years ago, where he most recently anchored weather in the afternoons and evenings, Denton said.

Tayag had been a pilot for more than 20 years, the station said. He began working for WBTV in 2017 and celebrated his three-year wedding anniversary in August, according to his Instagram page.