Two people die in house fire Monday in Thomasville

Two people died Monday in a house fire in Thomasville, authorities said Tuesday.

The victims' identities are being withheld until their next of kin are notified about their deaths, said Jason Myers, the interim chief of the Thomasville Fire and Rescue Department.

Thomasville firefighters were dispatched to 107 Carolina Ave. at 9:23 p.m. to a fire in a single-family home, the Thomasville Fire and Rescue Department said in a news release. Three minutes later, a firefighter who arrived at the scene saw flames burning the home's roof.

The fire's heat melted the siding on a neighboring home, the fire and rescue department said.

Firefighters were initially unable to enter the burning house because a large part of its roof collapsed, the fire and rescue department said. After firefighters got the flames under control, they found two residents dead into the house.

An investigation into the fire is being conducted by the Thomasville Fire Marshal's office, the Davidson County Fire Marshal's office, the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Thomasville Fire Department.

Thomasville police, Davidson County emergency medical technicians, Duke Energy Corp. and the American Red Cross assisted the Thomasville Fire and Rescue Department.

