Two women died early Saturday after they were struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem

Two women died early Saturday morning after they were struck by a tractor trailer on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:23 a.m. on U.S. 52 South near Ziglar Road, police said.

Investigators determined that a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Heather Singleton of Lewisville were stopped in the highway's right lane for unknown reasons, police said.

Goins and Singleton then got out of their vehicles and were standing on the highway, police said. That's when a 2017 International tractor-trailer driven by Bradley Perry collided into the pickup and the van, Goins and Singleton.

Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians pronounced Goines and Singleton dead on the scene, police said. Perry remained and cooperated with police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

The relatives of Goins and Singleton have been notified of their deaths, police said. Their deaths are the city's 14th and 15th traffic fatalities of 2022, as compared to 20 fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed for about six hours, police said.