 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

U.S. 52 South lane closed after a tractor trailer overturns in Winston-Salem

  • 0

Winston-Salem police have closed a section of U.S. 52 South after a tractor trailer overturned Saturday morning on the highway, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

Officers closed the right southbound lane and the entrance ramp from University Parkway to U.S. 52 South, police said.

One lane of the highway and the ramp will be closed for several hours, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes of travel, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in History for January 7th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert