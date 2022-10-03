Unknown amount of damage shuts down ramp from Cloverdale Avenue to westbound Salem Parkway

State highway officials aren’t sure of the full extent of the damage, but a drainage system failure at the interchange of Cloverdale Avenue and Salem Parkway has the westbound on-ramp to Salem Parkway closed until further notice.

The ramp is within sight of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and stays busy with traffic. Monday morning, the N.C. Department of Transportation closed the ramp when it became apparent that a hole had opened up beside the ramp, and that an unknown amount of damage had occurred beneath the ramp itself.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County. “There is a drainage line that was put in there way back when the roadway was built. We don’t know whether it became separated or what.”

Ivey said crews were using cameras in an effort to determine the scope of the damage. At the scene, workers had staked off a square of grass beside the ramp that contained a hole. A worker said the damage included not only the hole, but erosion underneath the ramp.

Monday morning, highway officials said the ramp would be closed until Friday, but Ivey said that’s not certain until more is known about the problem.

“We are trying to locate some boring contractors, in case we have to put in a new line,” he said. “We would like to think we can get it open sooner.”

Ivey said city crews discovered the damage and notified the state.

Although the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused an extended period of rain, Ivey said the cause of the damage is not yet fully known. A more longstanding problem with the drainage may have just shown itself during the severe weather, he said.

The ramp, which leads to westbound U.S. 421, or Salem Parkway, rises uphill to merge onto the highway.

The exit ramp from Salem Parkway at that same location was not affected, and drivers were able to use the ramp normally.