UPDATE: All lanes of South Stratford Road reopen after vehicle crash. Mother, two children are hurt, police say.

A woman and her two children were injured Tuesday when their vehicle overturned in the 1400 block of South Stratford Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:14 p.m. to a report of a traffic crash with injuries at that location, police said.

When the officers arrived, they found the driver, Maria Cruz Carrillo Chico, 34, and her two children in an overturned 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Winston-Salem firefighters extricated the woman and children from the vehicle, police said.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police didn't identify the children.

Officers are investigating the incident, and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the vehicle overturning, police said.

Police closed the northbound lanes in the 1400 block of South Stratford Road, police said.

Those lanes will remained closed for one to two additional hours while officers remove debris from the road.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes by traveling on Healy Drive or Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

