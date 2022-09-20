UPDATE: All lanes of South Stratford Road reopen after vehicle crash. Mother, two children are hurt, police say.

A woman and her two children were injured Tuesday when their vehicle overturned in the 1400 block of South Stratford Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:14 p.m. to a report of a traffic crash with injuries at that location, police said.

When the officers arrived, they found the driver, Maria Cruz Carrillo Chico, 34, and her two children in an overturned 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Winston-Salem firefighters extricated the woman and children from the vehicle, police said.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police didn't identify the children.

Officers are investigating the incident, and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the vehicle overturning, police said.

Police closed the northbound lanes in the 1400 block of South Stratford Road, police said.

Those lanes will remained closed for one to two additional hours while officers remove debris from the road.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes by traveling on Healy Drive or Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

