UPDATE: East 29th Street reopens after gas leak

Update: East 29th Street has reopened after a gas leak Monday evening.
East 29th Street closed due to a gas leak Monday evening, Winston-Salem city officials said on a post on Twitter around 5:30 p.m.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department said roads would be closed until Piedmont Natural Gas determines it is safe.
No other information was immediately available.
Michael Hewlett
