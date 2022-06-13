 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: East 29th Street reopens after gas leak

Update: East 29th Street has reopened after a gas leak Monday evening.

East 29th Street closed due to a gas leak Monday evening, Winston-Salem city officials said on a post on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. 

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said roads would be closed until Piedmont Natural Gas determines it is safe.

No other information was immediately available. 

